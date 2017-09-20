Man gets prison term for killing wife by setting her on fire
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — A New York man who killed his wife by setting her on fire has been sentenced to 21 years to life in prison.
The Times Union of Albany reports (http://bit.ly/2ydhyyd ) 69-year-old Antonio Bargallo Sr. was sentenced Wednesday in a Schenectady (skeh-NEHK'-ta-dee) courtroom, where he pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in July.
Bargallo admitted dousing 48-year-old Elizabeth Gonzales with gasoline and setting her aflame at their Schenectady home on March 4. A
Gonzales was airlifted to a hospital burn unit. She suffered burns to over 50
She was the mother of two grown sons.
Prosecutors say Bargallo's attack on his wife was incomprehensible.
Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com
