Man indicted in kidnapping, rape of 4-year-old in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. — A man who police say kidnapped a 4-year-old girl in Delaware, raped her and threw her into a pond has been indicted.
The News Journal of Wilmington, citing court documents, reports that a grand jury returned indictments Monday against 23-year-old Daniel Santucci Jr. The charges include attempted murder, kidnapping and rape.
Authorities say the girl was playing outside with other children in Pike Creek, about 10 miles (16
Two hours later, someone spotted the girl, naked, at a park about 8 miles (13
Court records don't list an attorney for Santucci.
