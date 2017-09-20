Man indicted in kidnapping, rape of 4-year-old in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. — A man who police say kidnapped a 4-year-old girl in Delaware, raped her and threw her into a pond has been indicted.

The News Journal of Wilmington, citing court documents, reports that a grand jury returned indictments Monday against 23-year-old Daniel Santucci Jr. The charges include attempted murder, kidnapping and rape.

Authorities say the girl was playing outside with other children in Pike Creek, about 10 miles (16 kilometres ) west of Wilmington, on April 6 when a man starting talking with her. Investigators say the man lured her into a car and drove off.

Two hours later, someone spotted the girl, naked, at a park about 8 miles (13 kilometres ) away. Santucci was arrested a month later.

Court records don't list an attorney for Santucci.

