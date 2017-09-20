Markets Right Now: US stocks edge higher in early trading
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are narrowly higher in early trading on Wall Street as investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve.
Energy stocks were rising along with the price of crude oil early Wednesday. ConocoPhillips gained 1.3
Bed Bath and Beyond plunged 17
Cereal maker General Mills was also down 8
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,506.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 7 points, less than 0.1
Three stocks rose for every two that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.23
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Councillors 'frustrated' over lack of accessible transit in Halifax
-
Pedal power only as council bans motorized bicycles on Halifax parks and trails
-
Sparks fly between candidates after first official mayoral debate
-
'We’re not stopping at Germany': Alberta marijuana producer expands operations overseas