Marshals official says man offered to make plea in Bobo case
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A U.S. Marshals inspector said Wednesday that a jail inmate he interviewed about a missing Tennessee woman said he would plead to charges in the case, a year before another man was charged with her kidnapping and slaying.
Special Inspector John Walker testified at Zachary Adams' trial in Savannah, Tennessee. Adams has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, raping and killing nursing student Holly Bobo. She was 20 when she disappeared from her home in Parsons on April 13, 2011. Her remains were found in woods 3
Walker said he interviewed Terry Britt in jail in March 2013. Walker said he told Britt that investigators believed he had kidnapped and harmed Bobo, and disposed of her belongings. Walker said Britt told him "sounds like you have it all figured out" and that he would "plead to it."
Walker did not elaborate on charges to which Britt said he would plead guilty. Walker said he gave the information to the TBI.
Britt's home and property had been searched and his phones and home had been under surveillance as part of the Bobo case, but he was never charged in her case and he was in jail on a separate charge when Walker interviewed him. Britt is a convicted sex offender stemming from a separate case.
Adams was charged in March 2014. He faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.
Dicus said the TBI investigated Britt closely because of his past sex crime and a questionable alibi.
