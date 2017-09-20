Minneapolis council reaches agreement with ex-police chief

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council has approved a separation agreement with the city's former police chief, who resigned in July after a police officer fatally shot an Australian woman.

The council approved the $183,000 agreement Wednesdsay with Janee Harteau. It doesn't include a clause that would have barred Harteau from making disparaging comments about Mayor Betsy Hodges and other officials and prohibited them from publicly criticizing her.

Hodges said such clauses are common in separation agreements, but she agreed to remove it after receiving criticism.

The Star Tribune reports the council unanimously approved a resolution prohibiting non-disparagement clauses for public employees.

Harteau resigned on July 21, six days after an officer fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who had called to report a possible sexual assault behind her Minneapolis home.

___