Minnesota airport gets automated security lanes

MINNEAPOLIS — The Transportation Security Administration says new automated security lanes will make air travel safer and more efficient at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The Star Tribune reports the TSA introduced four new "innovation lanes" in Terminal 1 last week.
The $2.1 million system focuses on luggage and doesn't involve body screening.
A TSA spokeswoman says the system will automate functions that personnel previously had to carry out.
The TSA employs more than 650 full-time employees at the airport and doesn't plan to cut jobs as a result of the automation.
The agency reports nearly 12 million people are screened at the airport annually.
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
