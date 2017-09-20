Mueller investigators seek documents from the White House
WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators is seeking information from the White House related to Michael Flynn's stint as national security adviser and about the administration's response to a meeting at Trump Tower last year.
Mueller's office has requested documents from the White House and is expected to interview at least a half dozen current and former White House aides in the coming weeks.
A person familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity said investigators want information on the drafting of a statement about a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer that Donald Trump Jr. attended.
The person also said investigators want to know what White House officials knew about the Justice Department's investigation into Flynn.
