Music teacher suspended after rap assignment angers parent

DECATUR, Ga. — A Georgia middle school music teacher who assigned homework featuring explicit rap lyrics has been suspended.

Crishana Wright, the parent of a student at Bethune Middle School in DeKalb County, told WSB-TV on Tuesday that her daughter brought home a worksheet that contained expletives, violence and sexually suggestive lyrics.

The exercise was for sixth-grade students to take the rap lyrics and come up with their own positive words.

DeKalb County School District Superintendent R. Stephen Green said in a statement that the teacher was removed from the classroom and will be held accountable for "poor judgment." He said the district encourages teacher creativity, but instruction must be age-appropriate.

___