Myanmar tries to reassure the world over refugee crisis
Myanmar is trying to reassure the world about its handling of the exodus of Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh. It says it is committed to resolving tensions in the strife-hit region.
More than 420,000 have fled since Rohingya insurgent attacks on security forces last month prompted a crackdown. The refugees have described indiscriminate killings, and the U.N. and others have accused Myanmar of ethnic cleansing.
Van Thio says "deep mistrust developed over decades has to be slowly chiseled away." He said Myanmar is committed to fair aid distribution and implementing recommendations of a commission led by former U.N. chief Kofi Annan.