North Carolina officers shoot, kill armed man after standoff

MONROE, N.C. — Officers in North Carolina have shot and killed a man who they say refused to drop a gun after a standoff.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted a man driving without a taillight near Monroe Tuesday night. They chased him and he got out of the car and ran into a store.

Deputies say the man came out about 20 minutes later and refused to drop his gun. Several officers fired at the man, who was taken to a Monroe hospital where he died.

Four deputies and a Monroe police officer are on leave while the State Bureau of Investigation reviews the shooting.

The names and races of those involved have not been released.