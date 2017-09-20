Patten urges China not to see Hong Kongers as dissidents

Hong Kong's last British governor urged Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday not to treat the city's residents like dissidents.

Chris Patten's comments came amid flaring tensions over calls for independence on the semiautonomous region's college campuses.

Patten was Britain's top official in Hong Kong until Beijing took control of the colony on July 1, 1997.

In a speech during a visit to the city, Patten said he hopes Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who took office earlier this year, will advise Xi to refrain from taking a hard-line approach.

"I hope that she makes it clear to Beijing that talking about democracy in Hong Kong is not an act of subversion," he said.

Hong Kong allows civil liberties unseen on mainland China, including freedom of speech. But calls for democracy by young activists in recent years have alarmed Beijing, and the city's Beijing-backed government has clamped down on calls for independence.