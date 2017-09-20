Pence applauds UN resolution on peacekeeping reform

The Security Council is backing reforms to reduce inefficiencies, corruption and abuse in the world body's far-flung peacekeeping operations, a key priority of the Trump administration at the U.N. General Assembly this week.

Vice-President Mike Pence applauded Wednesday's resolution in a speech to the council.

He said all peacekeeping missions should have an exit strategy, noting that "when a mission succeeds, we must not prolong it. When a mission underperforms, we should restructure it. And when a mission consistently fails to fulfil a mandate of this council, we should end it."