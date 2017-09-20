Police: Man holding stick shot by officer in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police say a man holding a stick was shot and killed by an officer on the city's southeast side.
Police Capt. Bo Mathews says officers were responding to a report of a hit-and-run around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when they found a vehicle that matched the description of the one in the crash.
Mathews says two officers confronted a man holding a stick near the vehicle. One officer fired a Taser and the other shot the suspect with a firearm.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Names of the suspect and the two officers have not been released.
Mathews says the officer who shot the man with the firearm was placed on administrative leave.
An investigation is ongoing.
