Police say man killed kitten with TV remote, shot another
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man has been charged with killing a kitten with a TV remote and shooting another with a BB gun.
Police say officers responded to a report that two kittens had been killed inside a West Hartford apartment on Wednesday.
Officers say they confirmed one kitten was dead and another was severely injured. They say the 22-year-old man reportedly shot and killed a pet rat with a BB gun and assaulted his girlfriend in the apartment a few days earlier.
The man, Corey McCall, has been charged with cruelty to animals, assault and other
It's unclear if McCall is being represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.