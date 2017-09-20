Powerball winner charged with sexually assaulting child
A
A
Share via Email
PATERSON, N.J. — A New Jersey man who once won a $338 million Powerball jackpot has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.
Pedro Quezada, of Wayne, was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said Wednesday that the child was between 11 and 14 when the assaults occurred.
The 49-year-old Quezada faces up to 20 years in prison. His attorney didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment on the case.
Valdes says there don't appear to be any other victims.
Quezada operated a bodega in Passaic when he won the lottery in 2013. He took a $152 million lump sum payment after taxes.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia tightens school attendance rules amid growing absenteeism
-
Maritime city sets Halloween curfew, bans trick-or-treating for those over 16
-
Therapy dog mistaken for wolf, shot and killed near Whistler, B.C.
-
'We’re not stopping at Germany': Alberta marijuana producer expands operations overseas