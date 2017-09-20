Price can't always travel commercial, HHS spokeswoman says

WASHINGTON — A spokeswoman says Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price tries to fly commercial whenever possible.

But Charmaine Yoest, Price's assistant secretary for public affairs, says "commercial travel is not always feasible."

She says Price is putting a priority on travelling outside Washington "to meet with the American people" on agency missions. She says he's working more than 13-hour days as a member of President Doanld Trump's Cabinet, and the travel department checks "every possible source for travel needs."