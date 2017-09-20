Professor who tweeted about 'future dead cops' is digging in

NEW YORK — A professor who tweeted about teaching "future dead cops" at a college of criminal justice says he'll continue to speak out despite being placed on leave.

Michael Isaacson tells the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2xw9yLv ) that he refuses to remain silent amid a " co-ordinated campaign" against him.

The adjunct economics professor tweeted Aug. 23 that while some people "might think it sucks" for an anti-fascist activist to teach at New York's John Jay College of Criminal Justice, he thinks it's "a privilege to teach future dead cops."

John Jay President Karol V. Mason says professors have a right to free speech but expressions of hate "are not welcome."

Mason says Isaacson was placed on leave for safety reasons. She says students and faculty have been threatened because of the tweet.

___