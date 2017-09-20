Prosecutor: Mom of child who died in hot car not charged

LEBANON, Ohio — A prosecutor in Ohio says the mother of a 15-month-old girl who died after she was left inside a car by her mother as the woman worked in a nearby office will not be charged in the death.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Wednesday that Sofia Aveiro's mother made a "horrible mistake." But he said there's no evidence she acted with the "heedless indifference" required by law for charges.

Procter & Gamble employee Karen Osorio-Martinez found her daughter motionless Aug. 23 in the parking lot of P&G offices in Mason. She made a frantic 911 call, saying her daughter was dead.

Fornshell says the child died of hyperthermia.