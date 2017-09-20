Protesters rally against Iranian president at UN
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Iranian expatriates have gathered on a plaza in New York City to protest an appearance at the United Nations by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (hah-SAHN' roh-HAH'-nee).
Hundreds of protesters near the U.N. on Wednesday waved Iranian flags, chanted and held signs that said "free Iran." The rally also included participants singing over a soundtrack of recorded gunshots and explosions.
Several current or former U.S. politicians who
The demonstration came on a day President Donald Trump announced he's made a decision on whether to continue participating in a seven-nation deal designed to limit Iran's nuclear program. He declined to say what that decision was.