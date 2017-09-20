Protesters rally against Iranian president at UN

NEW YORK — Iranian expatriates have gathered on a plaza in New York City to protest an appearance at the United Nations by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (hah-SAHN' roh-HAH'-nee).

Hundreds of protesters near the U.N. on Wednesday waved Iranian flags, chanted and held signs that said "free Iran." The rally also included participants singing over a soundtrack of recorded gunshots and explosions.

Several current or former U.S. politicians who favour a tougher stance on Iran also spoke, including former U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman, U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton.