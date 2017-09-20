Slovenia sentences 2 men for murder streamed live

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — A court in Slovenia has convicted and sentenced two men to prison terms for fatally beating their friend live on Facebook.

The court in the eastern town of Krsko on Wednesday found 20-year-old Ales Olovec and 29-year-old Martin Kovac guilty of murder. Olovec was sentenced to 21 years and 11 months in prison, while Kovac received 10 years and 11 months.

The two in February beat up 26-year-old Andrej Cekuta after an argument and streamed it live on social media for 23 minutes before the video was removed. Cekuta later died in a hospital.