South Dakota lawmaker apologizes for Facebook post

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A Republican South Dakota legislator under fire for a Facebook post has apologized and called her actions a "lack of judgment."

Rep. Lynne DiSanto of Box Elder shared a meme Sept. 7 depicting protesters being hit by a vehicle. It was posted less than a month after a driver rammed through counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman.

DiSanto told the Rapid City Journal she should have taken that into consideration. She also said she doesn't condone protesters being hit by vehicles.

The real estate company that apparently employed DiSanto posted on Facebook Tuesday night that she was no longer with the firm "due to recent events." Keller Williams Realty Black Hills didn't immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Wednesday.

