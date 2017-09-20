Syria: Battle for IS capital reaches 'final stages'

BEIRUT — U.S.-backed forces in Syria say the battle for the Islamic State group's de-facto capital, Raqqa, has reached its "final stages" with the opening of a new front.

The Syrian Democratic Forces said in a statement Wednesday they have captured the city's grain silos from the militants in a surprise offensive on northern neighbourhoods mounted five days ago.

The predominantly-Kurdish SDF say they want their own autonomous zone in a federated Syrian republic. They operate independently of the Damascus-based Syrian government, which is supported by Russia and Iran.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the SDF control 90 per cent of Raqqa. It says just 300 to 400 IS militants remain in the city.