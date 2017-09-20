Thai authorities detain well-known anti-Muslim Buddhist monk

BANGKOK — Thai authorities have detained a Buddhist monk who has posted online videos that harshly denounce Islam.

Police Col. Dusit Promsin in the southern province of Songkhla said the monk, Apichart Punnajanto, was detained there Wednesday by officers from the Crime Suppression Division. Officers of the division refused to comment, but Dusit said the monk was taken into custody because of videos he had posted online, though he did not describe the content.