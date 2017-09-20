The Latest: Cassidy promotes bill meant to replace Obamacare

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Senate Republican push to repeal the Affordable Care Act (all times local):

9: 40 a.m.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy is making a last-minute ditch effort to have "Obamacare" replaced and repealed.

Appearing on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Wednesday, Cassidy, a Republican, promoted a bill that would undo the central pillars of former President Barack Obama's law. The legislation would replace them with block grants to the states so they could make their own health care coverage rules.

Cassidy lamented that people tend to resist change, even if it is "from worse to better."

He vowed that his bill "will bring power to that patient, power to that state for them to have control over their health care future."

Cassidy wrote the bill together with Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican.

8:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he hopes Republican senators will vote for new legislation that aims to repeal and replace the health care law enacted by his predecessor.

Trump says on Twitter that the developing plan is "GREAT!" and "Ends Ocare!" a reference to the existing "Obamacare" health law.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana are the sponsors.

The bill would undo the central pillars of President Barack Obama's health care law and replace them with block grants to states so they can devise their own health care coverage rules.

Senate Republicans defeated an effort earlier this year to repeal Obama's law.

Trump also criticizes Kentucky Republican Sen. Ran Paul for opposing the bill. Trump says Paul is "such a negative force when it comes to fixing healthcare."

4:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump and Republican Senate leaders are engaged in a frantic search for votes in a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pressing hard for the newly revived effort, which had been left for dead as recently as a week or two ago. But in a sign he remained short of votes, McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.