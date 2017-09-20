The Latest: Court hears arguments in cross-border shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on a federal appeals court hearing on whether a federal border patrol agent can be sued for a cross-border shooting that killed a Mexican teenager in 2010 (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

A federal appeals court in New Orleans is weighing whether a federal border patrol agent can be sued in the United States for killing a Mexican-teenager by shooting across the border in 2010.

The 15-member 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Wednesday in the case of Jesus Mesa (hay-ZOOS' MAY'-sah).

Mesa was in Texas when he shot 15-year-old Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca (gweh-REK'-ah) in June 2010. Issues include whether the teen, a Mexican on Mexican soil, could claim constitutional rights, including the Fifth Amendment right to due process; and, whether Mesa, as a federal agent, has immunity from lawsuits in the case.

The court didn't indicate when it would rule.

