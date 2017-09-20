Torrential rains, flooding kill at least 12 in eastern Congo
GOMA, Congo — A Congo official says that flooding caused by torrential rains overnight have killed at least 12 people and left 92 others missing in the country's east.
Robert Seninga, deputy provincial parliament member, also said 18 people have been injured in the flooding of Bihambwe village, about 60
Joseph Makundi, head of civil protection in North Kivu, said the rains also caused landslides near mines in the area. He said emergency preparedness teams have been sent to the area to find and rescue those missing.
More than 200 people were recorded as dead after a landslide last month in Ituri province.
