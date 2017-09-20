Tractor trailer makes wrong turn, gets stuck on boardwalk

VENTNOR, N.J. — A tractor trailer apparently made a wrong turn and got stuck on a boardwalk at the New Jersey shore.

Workers in Ventnor spent Wednesday morning removing benches and railings to help the truck get off of the boardwalk.

Police said that the tractor trailer first drove onto the boardwalk at Albany Avenue in Atlantic City early Wednesday. It then drove about 2 miles (3.2 kilometres ) south, close to the end of the boardwalk in Ventnor.

The truck wasn't able to make a turn onto a ramp to get off the boardwalk. The cab was later detached and driven off; a tow truck removed the trailer.