Train hits homeless man on railroad tracks in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police in Florida say a train fatally struck a homeless man.

Detectives in Lakeland say 54-year-old Terrance G. Hall was killed Tuesday night in Lakeland, which is between Orlando and Tampa in central Florida.

Police said in a news release that the conductor and engineer on a CSX train saw the man lying on the tracks but weren't able to stop in time.

No further details were immediately available.

