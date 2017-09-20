Trial opening for man accused of plotting to kill blogger

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller for the Islamic State group is going on trial in federal court.

Authorities say 27-year-old David Wright, of Everett, plotted with Rhode Island resident Nicholas Rovinski and another man in 2015 to kill Geller. The plot was never carried out.

Rovinski, of Warwick, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges last year. Wright faces charges including conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.