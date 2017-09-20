Trump call for keeping refugees close to home angers Lebanon

BEIRUT — President Donald Trump's suggestion that refugees be resettled closer to home instead of brought to the United States has angered many in Lebanon, a tiny country hosting more than 1.5 million refugees.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said "everyone knows Lebanon rejects resettling Palestinians or any other nationalities."

The country of just 4 million is officially hosting more than 1 million Syrian refugees and some 500,000 Palestinians. The real numbers are likely higher as many don't register with the U.N.

Lawmakers on Wednesday demanded a formal response to Trump. Speaker Nabih Berri said it was no "joking matter," and invoked Lebanon's constitution, which he said rejects resettlement.