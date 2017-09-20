Trump nominee said transgender children show 'Satan's plan'

AUSTIN, Texas — President Donald Trump's nominee for a federal judgeship in Texas — and the No. 2 in the state attorney general's office — previously described transgender children as evidence of "Satan's plan" and suggested that gay marriage could lead to polygamy and bestiality.

First Texas Assistant Attorney General Jeff Mateer's comments came during a 2015 speech . They were first reported Wednesday by CNN .

Mateer was discussing a Colorado lawsuit involving a transgender girl and said "it just really shows you how Satan's plan is working."

He also criticized same-sex marriage, asking ,"Why not one man and three women" and saying such unions could lead to "people marrying their pets."