Turkish minister confirms agents' captured by Kurdish rebels
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has confirmed media reports that two Turkish intelligence officials have been captured by Kurdish rebels in
Cavusoglu's comments, in an interview with Al-Monitor news
Cavusoglu said Turkey is working for the return of "all citizens that the PKK kidnapped," adding that Ankara was not engaged in direct talks with the militant group "to bring back those two persons."
Reports claimed the agents were captured during an anti-PKK operation in Iraq in August.
The group is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its allies.
