Turkish officer hit by rotor blade dies at police school

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says a police officer has died after being hit by a helicopter's rotor blade at a police training school.

Anadolu Agency said a second officer was injured Wednesday at the school in the central Turkish province of Nigde. That officer was struck in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Anadolu said the helicopter, used to train students, had just landed at the Nigde police high school when the tragedy occurred.