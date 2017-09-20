UN voices new approach to solve Libyan crisis, bring peace

CAIRO — The United Nations has proposed a new approach to solve the Libyan crisis, by amending a current political agreement, holding a constitutional referendum and general elections.

U.N. envoy Ghassan Salame said in a statement Wednesday after a "high-level event on Libya" on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York that Libyans deserve "an end to uncertainty and unpredictability."

Salame says he didn't design the "Action Plan for Libya," but that it was drafted in consultation with Libyans he met across the country and that it therefore is "in essence, a synthesis of their hopes and goals."