US allies divided over Trump's threat against North Korea
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Japan has urged international unity in pressuring North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, even as another key U.S. ally pushed back against President Donald Trump's threat to "totally destroy" the rogue nation if it attacked.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe devoted his entire speech Wednesday at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations to North Korea, which has launched two ballistic missiles over its eastern
Abe said the "gravity of this threat is unprecedented." He appealed for fully implementation of U.N. sanctions tightened last week after the North's most powerful nuclear test to date.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is not at the U.N., told a German broadcaster that she "clearly" disagrees with Trump's threat.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia tightens school attendance rules amid growing absenteeism
-
Maritime city sets Halloween curfew, bans trick-or-treating for those over 16
-
Therapy dog mistaken for wolf, shot and killed near Whistler, B.C.
-
'We’re not stopping at Germany': Alberta marijuana producer expands operations overseas