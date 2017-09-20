US allies divided over Trump's threat against North Korea

Japan has urged international unity in pressuring North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, even as another key U.S. ally pushed back against President Donald Trump's threat to "totally destroy" the rogue nation if it attacked.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe devoted his entire speech Wednesday at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations to North Korea, which has launched two ballistic missiles over its eastern neighbour in the past three weeks.

Abe said the "gravity of this threat is unprecedented." He appealed for fully implementation of U.N. sanctions tightened last week after the North's most powerful nuclear test to date.