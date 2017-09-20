US pressures Iraqi Kurds to abandon vote on independence
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The United States is pressuring the Iraqi Kurds and their regional government to abandon a planned referendum on independence.
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the costs of going ahead with the vote are high, including for the Kurds. She says the planned referendum has already impeded the campaign to defeat the Islamic State group in its remaining strongholds in Iraq.
Nauert says Iraq's
Iraq's top court has temporarily suspended the vote, but it's unclear whether the local government in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region will abide by the ruling.