US pressures Iraqi Kurds to abandon vote on independence

NEW YORK — The United States is pressuring the Iraqi Kurds and their regional government to abandon a planned referendum on independence.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the costs of going ahead with the vote are high, including for the Kurds. She says the planned referendum has already impeded the campaign to defeat the Islamic State group in its remaining strongholds in Iraq.

Nauert says Iraq's neighbours and "virtually the entire international community" oppose the referendum. She's urging Iraq's Kurds to enter talks with Iraq's government instead. Nauert says if the Kurds proceed anyway, the international community will withdraw its offer to help facilitate the talks.