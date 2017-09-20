US stock indexes inch higher ahead of Fed announcement
A
A
Share via Email
U.S. stock indexes rose slightly in early trading Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest economic and interest rate policy update. Restaurant chains and specialty retailers were among the biggest gainers. Technology and financial companies fell. Several packaged food companies also declined. Oil prices were headed higher.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up less than 1 point to 2,506 as of 10:49 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 7 points to 22,378. The Nasdaq composite lost 4 points, or 0.1
FED WATCH: At the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve was widely expected to announce it will begin to reduce its enormous bond portfolio, which stands at $4.5 trillion. That will gradually increase long-term borrowing rates. After leaving its benchmark rate at a record low for seven years after the 2008 crisis, the Fed has modestly raised it four times since December 2015 to a still-low range of 1
TECH SLIDE: Technology companies declined. Apple fell $2.18, or 1.4
BEYOND DISAPPOINTED: Shares in Bed Bath and Beyond plunged 15.5
HURRICANE IMPACT: The National Association of Realtors said that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell 1.7
CLOUD CONCERNS: Adobe Systems fell 4.7
UNAPPETIZING RESULTS: General Mills tumbled 5.1
BIG GAINERS: Some retailers and restaurant chains were trading higher. AutoZone jumped $12.11, or 2.3
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.23
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 76 cents, or 1.5
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 111.47 yen from 111.50 yen on Tuesday. The euro weakened to $1.1996 from $1.1997.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was down 0.1
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pedal power only as council bans motorized bicycles on Halifax parks and trails
-
Councillors 'frustrated' over lack of accessible transit in Halifax
-
'We’re not stopping at Germany': Alberta marijuana producer expands operations overseas
-
Maritime city sets Halloween curfew, bans trick-or-treating for those over 16