Woman: I'd rather go to jail than take down pro-Trump signs
ROCKLAND, Maine — A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs.
Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day.
Town officials say there's a process to apply for permits to display larger signs.
But Reitman tells New England Cable News (http://bit.ly/2yqCCC3 ) that her free speech rights are more important than the ordinance. She says she has no intention of removing her signs — or paying any fines.
She tells NECN: "If I have to sit in jail for the rest of eternity, that's my choice."
