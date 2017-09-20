Yemen rebel leader renews defiance on takeover anniversary

CAIRO — The leader of Yemen's Shiite rebels has lashed out with a defiant speech on the eve of the third anniversary of the day his forces stormed into the capital.

In a speech aired on the rebel-run al-Masirah TV on Wednesday, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi slammed the Saudi-led coalition opposing his forces, who control large swaths of territory and took Sanaa on what they consider the "Sept. 21 revolution."

Al-Houthi accused the U.S., Saudi Arabia and the UAE of seeking to divide Yemen by working with local groups and the internationally recognized government to seize control of Houthi territory.