Annie Proulx to receive honorary National Book Award
NEW YORK — Annie Proulx (Proo), whose works range from "Brokeback Mountain" to the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Shipping News," will receive a National Book Award for lifetime achievement.
The National Book Foundation told The Associated Press on Thursday that Proulx will receive the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters during the National Book Award ceremony in New York in November.
Proulx, 82, is known for her stories about rural communities and the changes they encounter. "Brokeback Mountain," her short story about two young ranch hands who become lovers, was made into an Oscar-winning movie of the same name starring Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway.
Previous winners of the honorary medal include Toni Morrison, Philip Roth and Robert Caro.
