Aquarium releases 3 abandoned seal pups off Rhode Island

MYSTIC, Conn. — Three seal pups that were apparently abandoned by their parents after birth have been released into the waters off Rhode Island.

Officials at Connecticut's Mystic Aquarium say the three harbour seals named Aster, Azalea and Ivy were released Thursday morning in Charlestown, Rhode Island.

The aquarium says one of the seals was rescued in early May in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Another was found in Harpswell, Maine, and brought to the aquarium in June. The third was found in East Boothbay Harbor, Maine, and arrived at the aquarium in July.