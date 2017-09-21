Authorities: Illinois father killed sons, set house on fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Authorities in Bloomington, Illinois, say a 33-year-old man hid his family's cellphones, killed his two children and intentionally set a house fire before hanging himself.

Police on Wednesday identified the man as Eric Ringenberg. Officials identified the two boys only by their initials, 2-year-old CR and infant brother, RR.

The Pantagraph in Bloomington reports the mother, 32-year-old Pamela Ringenberg, was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after Tuesday morning's fire. Autopsies showed the children were strangled.

Police say home surveillance cameras show Eric Ringenberg putting the cellphones in a kitchen cabinet, then intentionally starting a fire in the basement after the children were killed.

The father then hanged himself.