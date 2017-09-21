Baby whose mother chose giving birth over chemo has died

DETROIT — A relative says the baby born of a Michigan woman who chose to forego chemotherapy to give birth to the child has died.

Sonya Nelson says her niece, Life Lynn DeKlyen, died Wednesday evening at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. Life's mother, Carrie DeKlyen, died Sept. 9, three days after giving birth to her sixth child.

Relatives say Life had been doing better than expected after being born prematurely at 1 pound 4 ounces (567 grams). Nelson tells The Associated Press the baby had good and bad days at the hospital, but "took a turn for the worse" this week.

Nelson says "we don't have any answers," but that "maybe Carrie needed her."