Billionaire gives $30M to Univ. of Arizona for Biosphere 2

TUCSON, Ariz. — Texas billionaire Edward P. Bass is giving $30 million to the University of Arizona to support the Biosphere 2 research facility.

Biosphere 2 Director Joaquin Ruiz says Bass' gift will allow continued research into global climate change and other "grand scientific challenges" affecting daily life.

The university has operated Biosphere 2 since 2007. Bass says he's confident the university's stewardship will benefit the planet's long-term well-being.

The university's announcement Wednesday says the gift is the third major commitment by a Bass foundation to support the university's research and operations at Biosphere 2.

Biosphere 2 was used in the early 1990s for research involving extended stays inside the facility.