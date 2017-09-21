Broadcast journalist killed in northeastern India

NEW DELHI — Police say a journalist from a local television network was abducted and killed while covering a protest rally in India's remote northeastern state of Tripura.

Police chief A. K. Shukla says Shantanu Bhowmick, a news reporter working for "Dinraat" or "Day and Night" news broadcaster, was reporting on a road blockade by a political party representing indigenous tribal people when he was abducted late Wednesday.

Shukla says Bhowmick was later found with multiple stab injuries and died before he could be taken to a hospital.