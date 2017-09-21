Campfire restrictions lifted due to rain, cool temperatures
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Rain and cooler temperatures prompted officials to life campfire restrictions on some National Forest lands in Washington state.
Campfire restrictions were lifted this week on National Forest lands in Chelan, Kittitas and Yakima Counties.
This means that visitors can light campfires in designated campgrounds, in certain wilderness areas and other sites.
But restrictions remain in effect for National Forest lands in Okanogan County where less rain has been received.