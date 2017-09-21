Closing arguments, jury deliberations expected in Bobo case

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Closing arguments are scheduled in the trial of a man charged with killing a Tennessee nursing student who disappeared into the woods behind her rural home more than six years ago.

Thursday marks the ninth day of trial for Zachary Adams in Savannah, Tennessee. Adams has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, raping and killing Holly Bobo. She was 20 when she was reported missing from her home in Parsons, located about 100 miles (160 kilometres ) southwest of Nashville.

Two ginseng hunters found Bobo's remains in woods not far from her family's home in September 2014.

The jury will begin deliberating after a prosecutor and a defence attorney make closing statements. Adams faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.