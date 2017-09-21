Court affirms 'Master Bob' murder conviction in Michigan
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. — The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the murder conviction of a former Rotary Club president who was accused of arranging his wife's death so he could devote himself to a life of bondage with other women as "Master Bob."
The court says the case against Bob Bashara was "straightforward," despite twists and turns before and during trial. Bashara attacked the performance of his attorneys, but the court says he was given a vigorous
The 3-0 decision was released Thursday.
Bashara's wife, Jane, was strangled by a handyman in their Grosse Pointe Park garage in 2012. Her body was discovered in her Mercedes-Benz in a Detroit alley.
The trial revealed that Bob Bashara hosted men and women at a sex dungeon under a bar called the Hard Luck Lounge.
