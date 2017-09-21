Education Secretary DeVos uses private plane for work travel

WASHINGTON — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos uses a private jet to fly around the country to tour schools and attend other work events.

Education Department Press Secretary Liz Hill says in a statement to The Associated Press that DeVos travels "on personally-owned aircraft." The arrangement comes at "zero cost to U.S. taxpayers," as the secretary does not seek or accept any reimbursement for the flights.

DeVos, a school choice advocate, is married to Dick DeVos, the heir to the Amway marketing fortune. Her family has spent millions of dollars over the years financing Republican initiatives and candidates.