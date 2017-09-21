EU survey finds Muslims willing to embrace non-Muslims
VIENNA — A survey of Muslims in 15 European Union countries finds most are willing to embrace non-Muslims, but they often feel rebuffed by the majority populations of the places they live.
The findings released Thursday by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights reflect the views of 10,527 Muslim immigrants and children of immigrants who were interviewed between October 2015 and July 2016.
Nine out of 10 of those surveyed reported having non-Muslim friends and 92
But more than half — 53
The people surveyed were over age 16 and had been living for at least a year in Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Spain, Finland, France, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Sweden, Slovenia and the United Kingdom.
Other findings from the survey included:
— Nearly half of the respondents did not find interfaith marriage objectionable, with 48
While 17
— Outreach is often met with rejection and hostility. At the time of their survey interviews, 27
— Of the Muslim women who wore headscarves or face veils, 31
The survey participants came from or had at least one parent originally Turkey, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and Asia. In two countries, respondents also included Muslims from other countries outside Europe who had immigrated within the previous 10 years.
The European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights said the survey had "multiple margins of error" since results were calculated differently for each ethnic group and country and because Muslims living in areas with fewer immigrants may not have been reached.